Ray Chavez, 106-year-old Pearl Harbor vet laid to rest in San Diego

POWAY (NEWS 8) - Ray Chavez, who was the nation's oldest Pearl Harbor survivor, was laid to rest Thursday.



The 106-year old veteran passed away peacefully in his sleep in November, after surviving the attack on Pearl Harbor 77 years ago.



A memorial mass was held at Saint Michael's Catholic Church in Poway.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer was in attendance and proclaimed December 13 Ray Chavez Day in the city of San Diego.

In an interview with News 8, Chavez recounted the events of the day that would live in infamy. “I could not believe it. Even as I was looking at it,” he recalled. Chavez said he was falling asleep after a shift sweeping for mines when his wife frantically woke him.

"She said 'we're being attacked,'" Chavez told News 8 at the time. "I said 'who would attack us?' and she said 'the Japanese are here.'"

Chavez recalled going outside and witnessing ships in the harbor on fire. "The oil and grease was on fire in the water and all the sailors that were alive were trying to save themselves and other boats were trying to save them too," Chavez said.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Chavez’s family thanked all who honored him in the last six years. This past May, he traveled to Washington D.C. to meet the president of The United States.

Chavez had been honored over the years at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. At the age of 103, he threw out the first pitch at a San Diego Padres game.

This past March, as Chavez celebrated his 106th birthday, he told News 8 his secret to longevity, in part, was not drinking or doing drugs.

A burial with full military honors will follow at Miramar National Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Ray Chavez, who was the nation's oldest Pearl Harbor survivor, was laid to rest Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.

RELATED COVERAGE