Holiday Posada: Celebrate traditions with amazing food this Frid - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Holiday Posada: Celebrate traditions with amazing food this Friday

Posted: Updated:
By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diegans are invited to a holiday Posada this Friday.

This Mexican Christmas tradition is based on the biblical journey of Mary and Joseph to find a safe place, or “inn,” to stay before the birth of Jesus. Those celebrating enjoy food, singing, and other festivities.

Chef Torrey Stepp visited Morning Extra to talk about the Holiday Posada taking place this Friday at Franco on Fifth and to showcase some of the food attendees will enjoy.

Click here for more information.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.