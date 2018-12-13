Holiday Posada: Celebrate traditions with amazing food this Friday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diegans are invited to a holiday Posada this Friday.

This Mexican Christmas tradition is based on the biblical journey of Mary and Joseph to find a safe place, or “inn,” to stay before the birth of Jesus. Those celebrating enjoy food, singing, and other festivities.

Chef Torrey Stepp visited Morning Extra to talk about the Holiday Posada taking place this Friday at Franco on Fifth and to showcase some of the food attendees will enjoy.

Click here for more information.