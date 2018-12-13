Holiday Posada: Celebrate traditions with amazing food this Friday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diegans are invited to a holiday Posada this Friday.
This Mexican Christmas tradition is based on the biblical journey of Mary and Joseph to find a safe place, or “inn,” to stay before the birth of Jesus. Those celebrating enjoy food, singing, and other festivities.
Chef Torrey Stepp visited Morning Extra to talk about the Holiday Posada taking place this Friday at Franco on Fifth and to showcase some of the food attendees will enjoy.
Click here for more information.
A wave of emailed bomb threats targeting businesses, schools and other locations across the nation put law San Diego-area enforcement agencies on alert Thursday, though there were no immediate indications that any of the menacing messages were credible.
California regulators are considering a plan to charge a fee for text messaging on mobile phones to help support programs that make phone service accessible to the poor, according to a newspaper report Wednesday.
Closing arguments are scheduled Thursday for a former Yuma police officer accused of raping a Kensington woman last year during a visit to her family home.
A Cal State Long Beach student claims a final exam question crossed the line into racism, CBS Los Angeles reports.
San Diegans are invited to a holiday posada this Friday. Those celebrating enjoy food, singing, and other festivities.
San Diego is one of several cities around the nation that will get a new Apple campus in the next three years, the company announced Thursday.
U.S. authorities arrested 32 people at a demonstration Monday that was organized by a Quaker group on the border with Mexico, authorities said.
Representatives from San Diego County and Poseidon Water held a celebration on Thursday for the Claude "Bud" Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant producing its 40 billionth gallon of drinking water.
A California judge who was recalled after sentencing a former Stanford student to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman is asking people to donate money so he can pay court-ordered attorney's fees to the backers of the recall.