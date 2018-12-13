San Diego Pride to donate more than $170,000 to LGBTQ organizations

A jury heard closing arguments Thursday in the case of an ex-cop from Yuma who is accused of raping a Kensington woman in her family's home last year.
The Metropolitan Transit System Board of Directors Thursday announced it is recommending changes to bus and trolley fares for the first time since 2009.
Law enforcement authorities across the San Diego area Thursday investigated dozens of bogus emailed bomb threats received as part of a wave of similar menacing messages targeting businesses, schools and other locations across the nation in a bid to generate ransom payments.
San Diego Pride Thursday announced it will donate more than $170,000 to 59 LGBTQ-serving organizations around the county and world.
Skateboarding pioneer Tony Hawk is updating his presence in the gaming world with the release of Tony Hawk's Skate Jam for mobile.
U.S. health officials have traced a food poisoning outbreak from romaine lettuce to at least one farm in central California.
San Diego is one of several cities around the nation that will get a new Apple campus in the next three years, the company announced Thursday.
California regulators are considering a plan to charge a fee for text messaging on mobile phones to help support programs that make phone service accessible to the poor, according to a newspaper report Wednesday.