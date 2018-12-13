Iconic Pacific Beach Christmas tree stolen

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A Grinch tried to steal Christmas in Pacific Beach, but residents aren't having it.

The tree next to The Catamaran has been a neighborhood tradition for decades, but this year a thief made off with the tree and the decorations.

With shock and disappointment is how most people reacted Thursday after learning the beloved PB Christmas tree was gone.

"I'm used to seeing this every year and it’s sad to see someone steal a Christmas tree,” said one passerby.

For nearly three decades, the tree covered in ornaments and working lights has magically appeared next along San Diego's Mission Bay.

So, who started the tradition?

Look no further than the house just feet away.

"29 years ago, we moved into this house and we decided we wanted to do something at Christmas and so that's when this started,” said homeowner Bob Lichter.

Bob says, initially, the tree was small and somewhat bare.

But over the years, it got bigger as community members started dropping off ornaments and posing for photos.

A ritual even Bob's children's children look forward to every year.

"It’s not about Christmas - it’s about something that gives joy to the community, not just PB but all of San Diego and the thousands of people around the world that have taken their pictures in front of this tree,” said Kris Lichter.

But, on Wednesday just days after the 2018 tree went up someone stole it leaving tire marks and ornaments scattered along the sand.

Bob's perimeter alarm went off around 3 a.m.

He thought nothing of it until he looked outside hours later.

The Lichters didn't want the thieves to win so they posted a sign with boxes nearby and the community started filling them up.

“It’s starting to overwhelm us,” said Kris. “It's a wonderful thing"

On Saturday, the donated ornaments will be placed on a new tree donated by Christmas Tree Country - a nearby lot - proving kindness and generosity will always overpower the Grinch.

"You can't stop this kind of spirit," said Kris.