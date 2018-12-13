Mira Mesa mother pays it forward with diaper drive for Father Jo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mira Mesa mother pays it forward with diaper drive for Father Joe's Villages

Posted: Updated:

MIRA MESA (NEWS 8) – A Mira Mesa mother who received a miracle last year from News 8 viewers wants to pay it forward.

In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff tells us about a diaper drive to benefit Father Joe’s Villages. If you would like to make a donation to the diaper drive, you can do it online.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.