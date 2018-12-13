Chula Vista: $20,000 worth of tools stolen from Fed-Vet Construction

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A San Diego veteran is asking for the public’s help after two thieves stole $20,000 worth of tools from his South Bay construction company – a crime that was captured on camera.

Edgar Deleon is president of Fed-Vet Construction – a construction company that does jobs for bases countywide. He started the company after serving in the Navy.

“I noticed two ladders out there and my guys don’t leave ladders in the morning. Then we realized we had things out and looked over and it was broken into,” he said.

Deleon’s surveillance video shows two thieves spending an hour early Monday morning casing his business.The thieves, who appear to have been driving a silver Dodge Ram, made off with more than $20,000 in equipment.

Deleon said he found out his business was not insured for any of the stolen equipment. “Our trailer was insured but I did not know there was a separate policy for tools,” he said.

He is hoping someone will recognize the two people inside the silver Dodge pickup. The truck itself has several distinguishing features – a black toolbox and decal in the front windshield. The pickup also has a lift on it with black wheels and black rims.

Despite the loss, Deleon said he will not let it hold the business back. “It’s frustrated. We worked hard for tools and equipment. We have been in business for three years. It’s a big blow. It’s not a show stopper. We will keep moving forward, but it’s frustrating.”

If you recognize the truck or the two occupants in it, you are asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department or call CrimeStoppers at: 888-580-8477.