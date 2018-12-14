Local nonprofit, City Councilman Mark Kersey to help Military families

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Support the Enlisted Project and San Diego City Councilman Mark Kersey will help a group of military families on Friday with shopping for holiday gifts and household necessities.

The Support the Enlisted Project assists junior enlisted and transitioning veteran families who are also dealing with a financial crisis. Families involved in STEP work with a financial counselor to budget better and help them apply for grants they may qualify for.

STEP invited military families in the military's lowest pay grade to Friday's shopping event, where they can get holiday gifts, clothes, baby necessities, small household items and more for free to help reduce fiscal strains the families may have.

While they shop, Kersey will meet with participating military families at the event and pass out toys collected during a toy drive he hosted, according to Kersey's office.

Residents seeking more information about STEP can visit the program's website, stepsocal.org.