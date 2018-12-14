Amazon extends U.S. free shipping for all customers to Dec. 18

(NEWS 8) - Procrastinators rejoice! Amazon is extending free shipping to all customers in the U.S. through December 18, even if you’re not a Prime member.

All customers in the U.S. can enjoy free shipping on hundreds of millions of items, and this holiday season Amazon has extended the free shipping cutoff with no minimum purchase through December 18 for orders that will arrive in time for Christmas.

A majority of Prime members in the U.S. have access to free one-day shipping or faster, and Amazon announced Thursday that Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery and Prime FREE One-Day Shipping expanded this year to more than 10,000 cities and towns coast-to-coast.

Plus, Prime members in more than 30 cities have access to free ultrafast delivery through Prime Now, where customers can shop many of the same products and deals that are available on Amazon.com and receive them in as little as an hour.

For more information about holiday shipping, customers can go to amazon.com/prime.

HOLIDAY SHIPPING CHEAT SHEET

For free shipping before Christmas, visit amazon.com/holidayshipping. The following shipping dates apply*

Dec. 18 (extended): Last day for free shipping with no minimum purchase amount, free for all customers

Dec. 18: Last day for standard shipping, free for Prime members

Dec. 22: Last day for two-day shipping, free for Prime members

Dec. 23: Last day for one-day shipping, free for Prime members in eligible areas

Dec. 24: Last day for same-day delivery, free for Prime members in eligible areas (order by 9:30 a.m. local time or earlier)

Dec. 24: Prime Now offers free two-hour delivery windows, reserved exclusively for Prime members in eligible areas (order by 9:15 p.m. local time or earlier)

Dec. 24: Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Pop-up device kiosks open Christmas Eve (store hours vary by location)

Dec. 25: Give the gift that keeps on giving – Amazon Gift Cards and Amazon Prime

*Please note that not all shipping speeds are available for all products in all regions, and order minimums may apply. Visit amazon.com/freeshipping for more details.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.