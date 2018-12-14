Jury deliberations begin in former Yuma cop rape case

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Jury deliberations begin Friday in the trial of a former Yuma police officer accused of raping a woman in San Diego.

On Friday, jurors will begin deliberating the fate of Jared Elkins, 34, charged with eight counts, including forcible rape, oral copulation by force and rape of an intoxicated person.



Prosecutors say Elkins forced himself on his then-wife's cousin, at the family's home in Kensington last year.



Elkins claims the sex was consensual, but the 23-year-old woman told police he threatened to kill her if she told anyone.



If convicted, Elkins faces up to 14 years in prison.

