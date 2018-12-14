County juvenile arrests at lowest rate in a decade, SANDAG report says

Juvenile arrest rates in San Diego County are the lowest they've been in a decade, according to a report released by the San Diego Association of Governments.
Jury deliberations begin Friday in the trial of a former Yuma police officer accused of raping a woman in San Diego.
Procrastinators rejoice! Amazon is extending free shipping to all customers in the U.S. through December 18, even if you’re not a Prime member.
A looming, partial government shutdown would be "stupid" but might be unavoidable if Democrats refuse to support President Donald Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico, the second-ranking House Republican said on Thursday.
The Support the Enlisted Project and San Diego City Councilman Mark Kersey will help a group of military families on Friday with shopping for holiday gifts and household necessities.
Onshore flow returns Friday, bringing cooler, more seasonal temperatures. Slightly warmer Saturday as onshore flow weakens under high pressure.
Dozens of cyclists went on a joy ride through Balboa Park Thursday night as part of the annual Joy Ride event that celebrates improvements done through the year for better biking.
San Diego is no stranger to epic rock and pop concerts. Over the years some of the biggest names in music have made their way through America’s Finest City. While we continue to host legendary acts it’s fun to look back at who has graced our local stages in decades past.
A San Diego veteran is asking for the public’s help after two thieves stole $20,000 worth of tools from his South Bay construction company – a crime that was captured on camera.