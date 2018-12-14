Jungle Bells: It's the most wonderful time of the year at the San Diego Zoo

A 65-year-old former Valley Center High School security guard was behind bars Friday on suspicion of online child sexual exploitation, authorities reported.
A group of conservative activists and parents whose loved ones were killed by undocumented immigrants held a rally in San Ysidro Friday in support of increased security at the U.S.-Mexico border.
A 20-year-old hit-and-run driver who was behind the wheel of a sedan that rear-ended a car at high speech in Mission Valley before slamming into several trees -- killing one of his three passengers -- was sentenced Friday to seven years in state prison.
The Support the Enlisted Project and San Diego City Councilman Mark Kersey helped a group of military families on Friday with shopping for holiday gifts and household necessities.
It is the most wonderful time of the year at the San Diego Zoo. It is time for Jungle Bells when the zoo transforms into a wonderland of twinkling lights, merry performances, food and fun. The event runs from December 14 through January 6th.
Juvenile arrest rates in San Diego County are the lowest they've been in a decade, according to a report released by the San Diego Association of Governments.
Jury deliberations begin Friday in the trial of a former Yuma police officer accused of raping a woman in San Diego.
Procrastinators rejoice! Amazon is extending free shipping to all customers in the U.S. through December 18, even if you’re not a Prime member.
A looming, partial government shutdown would be "stupid" but might be unavoidable if Democrats refuse to support President Donald Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico, the second-ranking House Republican said on Thursday.
Onshore flow returns Friday, bringing cooler, more seasonal temperatures. Slightly warmer Saturday as onshore flow weakens under high pressure.