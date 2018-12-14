California chief justice gives up Republican Party label

A group of conservative activists and parents whose loved ones were killed by undocumented immigrants held a rally in San Ysidro Friday in support of increased security at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The jury deliberating the fate of a former Yuma police officer accused of raping a female relative during a stay at her home in Kensington has gone home for the weekend and will resume deliberations on Monday morning.
The chief justice of the California Supreme Court said Friday she gave up her Republican Party affiliation over concerns about increasing political polarization and incivility in the U.S.
California moved Friday to eliminate fossil fuels from its fleet of 12,000 transit buses, enacting a first-in-the-nation mandate that will vastly increase the number of electric buses on the road.
A 65-year-old former Valley Center High School security guard was behind bars Friday on suspicion of online child sexual exploitation, authorities reported.
A 20-year-old hit-and-run driver who was behind the wheel of a sedan that rear-ended a car at high speech in Mission Valley before slamming into several trees -- killing one of his three passengers -- was sentenced Friday to seven years in state prison.
The Support the Enlisted Project and San Diego City Councilman Mark Kersey helped a group of military families on Friday with shopping for holiday gifts and household necessities.
It is the most wonderful time of the year at the San Diego Zoo. It is time for Jungle Bells when the zoo transforms into a wonderland of twinkling lights, merry performances, food and fun. The event runs from December 14 through January 6th.
Juvenile arrest rates in San Diego County are the lowest they've been in a decade, according to a report released by the San Diego Association of Governments.
Procrastinators rejoice! Amazon is extending free shipping to all customers in the U.S. through December 18, even if you’re not a Prime member.