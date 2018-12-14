Extra fee on Paul McCartney tickets for Petco Park shocks some concert goers

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Excited fans wanting to see Sir Paul McCartney at Petco Park next June are experiencing a bit of sticker shock at some fees attached to the ticket costs.

One News 8 viewer was surprised to see how much in “convenience fees” she paid for her tickets.

“We thought, oh my gosh Paul McCartney is coming to town – let’s go because he’s probably not going to come to San Diego again,” said Mary Beth Zopatti.

Wasting no time and fearing the show would sell out, Zopatti and her husband purchased four tickets for $199 each.

It turns out the tickets also came with a convenience fee charge of $48 per ticket - almost 25-percent of the actual ticket cost.

“When we checked out, we were really surprised that we had a convenience fee charge of $192. I understand that we would pay some kind of convenience fee because they do that for tickets, but I thought nearly $50 per ticket was a little high,” she said.

Like many other ticket holders, Zopatti has one question: “I am just questioning what is it for? I read there were processing fees. I just don’t understand what was being processed in 2018. Years ago, when you would get tickets, someone would put them in an envelope and mail them to your house.”

So, in this case with the McCartney concert, what are the convenience fees for and who gets them?

In an email to News 8, Craig Hughner, the Director of Communications with the San Diego Padres said:

“[The] convenience fee is shared between the Padres, concert promoters and our ticket partner. It also includes a three percent credit card fee, 100-percent of which goes directly to the credit card companies.”

Hugner also pointed out that the convenience fee remains the same as the last time McCartney came to San Diego four years ago in 2014. The fee price is also identical to McCartney's tour stop at Dodger Stadium on July 13 of next year.

Zopatti said she does not “mind paying for the ticket. It is just the extra fees were shocking. If they needed this fee, I would rather them put it into the ticket price and not tell me.”

Paul McCartney’s Petco Park concert is scheduled for June 22, 2019.

