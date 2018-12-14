Saban: Alabama hasn't hired ex-Maryland coach DJ Durkin

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to shut down parts of the government over his promised border wall with Mexico and said the military could the wall if Democrats refuse to vote in favor of the project

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to shut down parts of the government over his promised border wall with Mexico and said the military could the wall if Democrats refuse to vote in favor of the project

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to shut down parts of the government over his promised border wall with Mexico and said the military could the wall if Democrats refuse to vote in favor of the project

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to shut down parts of the government over his promised border wall with Mexico and said the military could the wall if Democrats refuse to vote in favor of the project

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to shut down parts of the government over his promised border wall with Mexico and said the military could the wall if Democrats refuse to vote in favor of the project

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to shut down parts of the government over his promised border wall with Mexico and said the military could the wall if Democrats refuse to vote in favor of the project

Washington state is finishing construction on its largest wildlife bridge: a 35-foot-tall, 66-foot-wide span that will carry myriad migrating animals over busy Interstate 90.

Washington state is finishing construction on its largest wildlife bridge: a 35-foot-tall, 66-foot-wide span that will carry myriad migrating animals over busy Interstate 90.

Michael Cohen, a lawyer who made his career protecting President Donald Trump, is in court Wednesday waiting to see whether his decision to cooperate with investigators will lessen his punishment for crimes including making illegal hush-money payments

Michael Cohen, a lawyer who made his career protecting President Donald Trump, is in court Wednesday waiting to see whether his decision to cooperate with investigators will lessen his punishment for crimes including making illegal hush-money payments

A police officer's body camera caught the moment a boy jumped from the second-floor window of a Dallas-area apartment into the arms of officers below

A police officer's body camera caught the moment a boy jumped from the second-floor window of a Dallas-area apartment into the arms of officers below

President Donald Trump's former lawyer has been sentenced to three years in prison

President Donald Trump's former lawyer has been sentenced to three years in prison

President Donald Trump's former lawyer has been sentenced to three years in prison

President Donald Trump's former lawyer has been sentenced to three years in prison

President Donald Trump's former lawyer has been sentenced to three years in prison

President Donald Trump's former lawyer has been sentenced to three years in prison

The first lady of the United States has thanked U.S. service members at a military base in Virginia for their efforts

The first lady of the United States has thanked U.S. service members at a military base in Virginia for their efforts

Colorado police say they are searching the property of a missing woman's fiance.

Colorado police say they are searching the property of a missing woman's fiance.

A nuclear test reactor that can melt uranium fuel rods in seconds is running again after a near quarter-century shutdown as U.S. officials try to revamp a fading nuclear power industry with safer fuel designs and a new generation of power plants.

A nuclear test reactor that can melt uranium fuel rods in seconds is running again after a near quarter-century shutdown as U.S. officials try to revamp a fading nuclear power industry with safer fuel designs and a...

With federal legalization of hemp at hand, the US market is set to boom amid the popularity of CBDs, a non-psychoactive compound found in hemp as a health supplement.

With federal legalization of hemp at hand, the US market is set to boom amid the popularity of CBDs, a non-psychoactive compound found in hemp as a health supplement.

With OK from Congress, US hemp market set to boom

With OK from Congress, US hemp market set to boom

A U.S. appeals court has blocked rules by the Trump administration allowing more employers to opt out of providing women with no-cost birth control.

A U.S. appeals court has blocked rules by the Trump administration allowing more employers to opt out of providing women with no-cost birth control.

Three Alaska groups are suing the Environmental Protection Agency to demand it enforce the cleanup of polluted air around the state's second-largest city.

Three Alaska groups are suing the Environmental Protection Agency to demand it enforce the cleanup of polluted air around the state's second-largest city.

US officials have traced a recent outbreak of E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce to at least 1 farm in central California.

US officials have traced a recent outbreak of E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce to at least 1 farm in central California.

Melania Trump is keeping up the first ladies' tradition of a Christmas season visit to a Washington children's hospital.

Melania Trump is keeping up the first ladies' tradition of a Christmas season visit to a Washington children's hospital.

Two Maryland congressmen say Navy officials are taking steps to correct deficiencies that wrongly led to reports of an active shooter at Walter Reed National Medical Center outside Washington last month.

Two Maryland congressmen say Navy officials are taking steps to correct deficiencies that wrongly led to reports of an active shooter at Walter Reed National Medical Center outside Washington last month.

Warnings about the potential for voter fraud in a rural North Carolina county went unheeded for years before last month's disputed congressional race.

Warnings about the potential for voter fraud in a rural North Carolina county went unheeded for years before last month's disputed congressional race.

Immigration officials say an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death of a 7-year-old migrant girl who suffered seizures in custody and later died.

Immigration officials say an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death of a 7-year-old migrant girl who suffered seizures in custody and later died.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Former Maryland coach DJ Durkin is spending time with the Alabama football staff but hasn't been hired.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said in a statement Friday that Durkin "is spending a few days with our staff in Tuscaloosa from a professional development standpoint." Saban says Durkin hasn't been "hired in any capacity" but is observing Alabama's football operations as other coaches have done.

Durkin was fired Oct. 31 after an investigation into the death of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair. Durkin faced allegations of bullying and intimidation by himself and one of his assistants. He spent more than two months on administrative leave while independent investigations were conducted into McNair's death and the culture surrounding the team.

Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley has been hired to replace Durkin at Maryland.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.