Zevely Zone: Hospital hero at Tri-City Medical Center saves co-worker's life

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – How many times a day do you pass a co-worker, say ‘hello,’ but not take the time to ask how they are feeling?

In Friday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Tri-City Medical Center to meet 77-year-old Mel Van Horn – a hospital hero and volunteer.

One day, Mel was not feeling well and told Alyce Budde, a registered nurse, she was heading home. Alyce asked her, "You need to be more specific. How are you not feeling well?"

It turned out Mel’s heart rate was racing at 200 beats a minute.

Looking for a second opinion, both consulted doctor Deb Feller, the director of surgical services. Dr. Feller knew it was heart failure before she even saw Mel.

Mel was loaded onto a gurney and rushed to the emergency room. Her life was saved all because a co-worker refused to simply say "hi" and "bye".

Now, Alyce wears an angel on her lapel and she may just be one by helping to save Mel's life.

Mel has made a full recovery and hopes to volunteer at Tri-City Medical Center for many more years to come.