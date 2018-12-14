Video shows altercation between Border Patrol agents and migrants

IMPERIAL BEACH (NEWS 8) – San Diego Border Patrol on Friday announced agents arrested a group of undocumented immigrants after they jumped over a section of temporary barrier as photographers and media outlets filmed.

According to Border Patrol, photographers and media outlets encouraged the group to cross illegally Thursday afternoon.

Agents were notified by a Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) operator that a large group of people were staged south of the International Boundary separating the United States and Mexico, in an area known as Yogurt Canyon.

According to Border Patrol, some of the barrier in the area is temporary as the old primary wall undergoes replacement.

Agents reported more than 20 individuals to have been associated with the press. Agents also reported hearing “someone” tell the group to climb over the barrier.

Several people, including multiple cameramen, climbed to the top of the barrier as agents observed multiple people illegally enter the United States in what appeared to be a staged event to capture the illegal crossing on video, according to Border Patrol.

One man, who agents reported as non-compliant, became actively resistant after being handcuffed. Border Patrol said agents used appropriate force to restrain the man without further incident.

"The safe and legal way to seek asylum is at our ports of entry," said Chief Patrol Agent Rodney Scott. "If you cross our border illegally, you have committed a crime, and you should expect to be prosecuted."

Agents apprehended 13 people. Three adult females and four adult men were from Honduras. There were two female children from Honduras. Also in the group were two adult females and one adult male from El Salvador. One child was a boy from Mexico of Salvadoran parents.