Trump plan for census citizenship question poised for trial

California's lawsuit against a Trump administration plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. census moved closer to trial after a U.S. judge refused to throw out the challenge Friday.
San Diego Border Patrol on Friday announced agents arrested a group of undocumented immigrants after they jumped over a section of temporary barrier as photographers and media outlets filmed.
How many times a day do you pass a co-worker, say ‘hello,’ but not take the time to ask how they are feeling?
The "Top Nine" pictures you are seeing on Instagram is done through a website that scans your posts and profiles, but is this fun flashback safe? Eric Alvarez verifies where your information is going and why you might to think twice!
The city of San Diego will close Children's Pool beach Saturday in preparation of harbor seal pupping season, city officials announced Friday.
Your home's garage is probably filled with all types of things, but did you know some of the most common items found in garages should not be in there?
Excited fans wanting to see Sir Paul McCartney at Petco Park next June are experiencing a bit of sticker shock at some fees attached to the ticket costs.
A group of conservative activists and parents whose loved ones were killed by undocumented immigrants held a rally in San Ysidro Friday in support of increased security at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The jury deliberating the fate of a former Yuma police officer accused of raping a female relative during a stay at her home in Kensington has gone home for the weekend and will resume deliberations on Monday morning.
The chief justice of the California Supreme Court said Friday she gave up her Republican Party affiliation over concerns about increasing political polarization and incivility in the U.S.