Mountain View: Thieves steal from dad with stage 4 cancer

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Thieves broke into a Mountain View family’s home and took their car, Christmas presents, family documents and money – all while the father fights stage four testicular cancer and his wife is eight months pregnant.

On Monday, Adrian Ortega, who 24-years-old and an Army veteran, underwent surgery to remove the cancer that spread to other organs.

His wife, Jessica Tolentino, is a mother of two and is expecting the family's third child.

Adrian's mother has been at his side in the hospital while the kids had been staying with relatives. On Thursday, Jessica said they were informed their home had been burglarized.

“To come home and it’s all gone. I know that stuff is replaceable, but my son has worked so hard,” said Rose Hernandez.

Jessica said Adrian’s 2006 Acura RSX Matte Grey was also stolen. “Everything is crumbling and then you know, making the payment was hard enough. We saved every nickel and dime and it’s gone.”

Jessica is due next month. The thieves took diapers, clothes and the family’s Christmas presents. “They took our social security, both birth certificates, personal papers. The took our kids toys. Who does that? Our babies are left with nothing. It’s hard as it is now,” said Jessica.

Adrian’s Army badges and chemo medication were also stolen.

“It is devastating to us dealing with this and this breaks my heart. They have to deal with this this time of year,” said Hernandez.

“It sucks that people are out there that don’t care,” said Jessica.

The thieves may have stolen all of the family’s belongings, but not their strength and hope to beat cancer. The family said they will celebrate Christmas and celebrate bringing new life into the world with the arrival of their new child who they will name, Lovely.

Many San Diegans have already reached out wanting to help the family. A GoFundMe page has been set up. To contact Jessica directly, you can email her at: Jestolen11@yahoo.com.

Police said a report has been filed but information about the case was not available.