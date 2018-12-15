Bankers Hill: Vigil for Sandy Hook victims

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - As the nation marked the sixth anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, San Diego clergy and community members on Friday came together to remember more than half-a-million Americans killed or injured by guns since the deadly shooting.

A 20-year-old gunman shot his way into the school on the morning of Dec. 14, 2012, and killed 20 first-graders and six educators before fatally shooting himself. The school building where the shooting happened was razed and a new one was built at the same site.

Church bells in Newtown chimed in the morning, and all town offices were closed from 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

In San Diego, the sixth annual Vigil for the Victims of Gun Violence was held at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral in Bankers Hill. This year's focus was on what is being done locally to bring about change.

News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Bankers Hill with more on the united effort to end gun violence.