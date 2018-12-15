Man hospitalized after being stabbed nine times in fight, suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 19-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday morning with nine stab wounds suffered in a fight with another man near Imperial Beach.

Just before midnight Friday, the victim and the suspect got into a shouting match while standing in the doorway of the suspect's house in the 1700 block of Elm Avenue, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The argument turned physical and the victim thought he was being punched, but it turned out he was being stabbed, Heims said. The victim was stabbed in both arms, the chest and stomach.

He was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening wounds, Heims said.

Officers responded to the suspect's home and arrested Homero Lunaosuna, 19, and recovered the knife used in the attack, Heims said.