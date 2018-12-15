San Diego Central Library to host reception for new exhibit

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Central Library will host the opening reception of a new art exhibit on Saturday highlighting local artists through photography.

The exhibit, titled "The Artist Portrait Project: A Photographic Memoir of Portrait Sessions with San Diego Artists, 2006-2016," is the creation of painter and photographer Jennifer Spencer, who wrote a book of the same name. The exhibit features photos of influential San Diego County artists captured by Spencer's 4x5 field camera.

"When people go to a museum or art gallery, they see what artists have created, but rarely do they have a chance to see the person behind it all," Spencer said. "This exhibit is an homage to our local art community by highlighting the artists themselves as opposed to showcasing their work."

In addition to Spencer's photos, the exhibit will also feature pieces by local artists such as Nilly Gill and Robert Treat.

The Artist Portrait Project reception will begin at noon in the library's ninth floor art gallery. The exhibit will remain open to the public through March 17, 2019 during the library's normal business hours. Residents can visit the library's website, sandiegolibrary.org, for more information.