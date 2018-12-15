Five San Diego cemeteries hold wreath laying ceremonies to honor those who served

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Wreath-laying ceremonies were held at cemeteries around the county on Saturday to honor the military veterans buried there.

The ceremonies were part of the larger Wreaths Across America project and more than 1,000 cemeteries across the country will participate, including Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. According to Wreaths Across America, the events are an effort to preserve the memory of military veterans and teach children about the sacrifices they make and have made.

"Each and every wreath is a gift from an appreciative person or family who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy," said Wreaths Across America Executive Director Karen Worcester. "We are so humbled that the community of San Diego is participating in our mission to remember, honor and teach."

Active-duty military members, military veterans, military families and local volunteers laid balsam fir wreaths at Fort Rosecrans and Miramar National Cemeteries, Greenwood Memorial Park, Valley Center Cemetery and Oak Hill Cemetery. Attendees also said the name of each veteran buried at the cemeteries.