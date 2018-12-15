USPS expanding hours in preparation for busiest week of year

California's secretary of state called Friday for new leadership at the state's embattled Department of Motor Vehicles after revelations of an error that could have prevented nearly 600 people from voting last month.
The city of San Diego will close Children's Pool beach on Saturday in preparation for harbor seal pupping season, city officials announced.
Wreath-laying ceremonies were held at cemeteries around the county on Saturday to honor the military veterans buried there.
The San Diego Central Library will host the opening reception of a new art exhibit on Saturday highlighting local artists through photography.
A 19-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday morning with nine stab wounds suffered in a fight with another man near Imperial Beach.
Thieves broke into a Mountain View family’s home and took their car, Christmas presents, family documents and money – all while the father fights stage four testicular cancer and his wife is eight months pregnant.
As the nation marked the sixth anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, San Diego clergy and community members on Friday came together to remember more than half-a-million Americans killed or injured by guns since the deadly shooting.
There is new information in one of the most notorious, unsolved murders in San Diego county. A new book written by the victim’s first cousin details the 1985 murder of Donna Gentile.
High clouds hovered over the county on Friday as subtropical moisture moved in ahead of a weak trough of low pressure. The return of high pressure over Southern California will bring a sunnier setup by the weekend.