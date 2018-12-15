USPS expanding hours in preparation for busiest week of year

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Are you in need of a post office to send out Christmas gifts out on a Sunday?

With the week before Christmas being the busiest week of the year, the United States Postal Service is opening certain post offices on Sunday December 16th for full retail services.

The Postal Service is expecting to deliver 3 billion pieces of mail, including 200 million packages during the week of December 17-23.

The post offices that will be open on Sunday December 16th are:

-Chula Vista

- La Costa

- Eastlake

-El Cajon

- Encinitas

- Escondido

- Oceanside

- Rancho Santa Fe

- Santee

- Carmel Mountain Postal Store

- Hillcrest Station

- Midway

- Pacific Beach