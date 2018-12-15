Pro-migrant & pro-border security activists hold rallies at the border

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Pro-border security and pro-migrant activists held separate rallies at the border on Saturday.

On one side they are demanding that the border wall be built and on the other, they are calling attention to the plight of migrants seeking asylum in the United States.

This is the second day of rallies for supporters of President Donald Trump. Many chanted in support of the proposed border wall expansion stretching the length of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Group supporting increased border security rallying in San Ysidro for the second day. pic.twitter.com/x23n8TaCMT — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) December 15, 2018

Sometimes the confrontations became heated.

Shortly after the first rally was over, a second one took place at Border Field State Park. Religious leaders gathered for the 25th annual “La Posada” – a bi-national re-enactment of the birth of Christ, but the plight of Central American migrants remained an overarching theme. Especially as more videos show migrants giving up on the lengthy wait to request asylum and deciding to cross into the United States illegally.

Faith leaders supporting migrants rally at Border Field State Park for the second day this week. pic.twitter.com/qZAqZhqTYb — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) December 15, 2018

The group then walked toward the beach where the Border Patrol denied them access to friendship circle, an area which allows face-to-face meetings, citing security concerns.

Soon after, protesters from the first rally made their way to the State Park where they also walked to the beach to continue to push for border security.

