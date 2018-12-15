Stolen Pacific Beach Christmas tree & ornaments replaced by community

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The countdown to Christmas is on and for Pacific Beach residents it was looking like it would be Christmas without their beloved tree.

A mystery Grinch stole the tree earlier this week, but the Christmas spirit returned on Saturday. A new tree along with boxes of ornaments were donated by the community.

Kris Lichter and his family have put up the tree across from their home for the last thirty years. On Wednesday, the tree was stolen and along with the tree, the years of memories that were collected on it were taken too. The only thing left behind were tire tracks and a trail of ornaments.

After News 8 spread the word about the tree being stolen, the “Christmas Tree Country” lot donated a new one and it was decorated on Saturday.

Lichter said having the tree back and seeing the outpouring of support they received has been tremendous.

