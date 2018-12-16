Scooter rider suffers 'brain bleed' after crash with car in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 30-year-old man riding a scooter in the Gaslamp community of San Diego suffered a "brain bleed" when he rode through a red light and broadsided a Toyota Prius that had the green light, entering into the intersection, a police officer said Sunday.



The crash occurred a little before 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of 4th Avenue, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.



The Prius, driven by a 47-year-old woman, was going southbound in the No 3 lane, in the 900 block of 4th Avenue and entering the intersection, when the scooter, going eastbound along the south sidewalk, ran the red light and broadsided the Prius, Heims said.



The scooter rider, who suffered a serious injury, was transported to an area hospital with a "brain bleed," he said.



Alcohol was not a factor, Heims said.