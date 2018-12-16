Scooter rider suffers 'brain bleed' after crash with car in downtown San Diego

A man who was hitting red light cameras in Encinitas with a baseball bat Saturday attacked a San Diego County sheriff's deputy who tried to stop him, authorities said.
A Clairemont man is sharing his inspirational story of survival and it's nothing short of a miracle.
REDDING, Calif. - Police in California say they will pursue criminal charges against a cleanup worker who posted photos of himself in properties destroyed in a wildfire that some are calling disrespectful.
Don’t let a Grinch steal all the presents before they even get under the tree. Thieves or “porch poachers” or “porch pirates” are making their rounds in neighborhoods hoping to find some amazing packages that have been delivered and left on the porch.
A 30-year-old man riding a scooter in the Gaslamp community of San Diego suffered a "brain bleed" when he rode through a red light and broadsided a Toyota Prius that had the green light, entering into the intersection, a police officer said Sunday.
Another weak storm system will sweep to the north of San Diego county on Monday. Expect a slight chance of light rain, favoring west of the mountains, by Monday night.
Cyclists, lawmakers and community members in the north county came together on Saturday in an effort to make their streets safer.
Thieves broke into a Mountain View family’s home and took their car, Christmas presents, family documents and money – all while the father fights stage four testicular cancer and his wife is eight months pregnant.