Man taking a bat to red light cameras in Encinitas assaults San Diego sheriff's deputy

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A man who was hitting red light cameras in Encinitas with a baseball bat Saturday attacked a San Diego County sheriff's deputy who tried to stop him, authorities said.

The suspect is shown on the ground and in handcuffs in photos taken by a passerby in Encinitas. The pictures show the end of what was a violent confrontation between a sheriff's deputy and a man with bat.

"I saw him park his car at our location then I saw him walk down the street with his ladder and a bat,” said a witness.

Witnesses didn't know what was going on when they saw the suspect - 53-year-old Frederick Gramcko - angrily walking towards the intersection of Encinitas Blvd and North El Camino Real.

A witness said she watched as Gramcko unleashed on a nearby red-light camera, repeatedly hitting it with a baseball bat.

As drivers called 911, a sheriff's deputy who happened to drive by stopped and confronted the man.

"He asked him to get down and he just turned and turned back around and started hitting the camera again,” said the witness News 8 interviewed.

Witnesses say Gramcko refused to let up on the cameras.

"The deputy attempted to incapacitate the suspect with his department- issued Taser Conducted Energy Device but it malfunctioned," Sgt. Agustin Rosas said.

That's when the suspect turned away from the cameras and began swinging the bat at the officer, then he took off running.

The deputy chased Gramcko to a nearby gas station where ether got into a physical fight.

Other deputies were able to handcuff the suspect and he was taken to Scripps La Jolla for treatment before he was booked into the Vista Detention Facility, he said. The deputy suffered multiple fractures and was taken to Scripps Encinitas for treatment.

Gramcko is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer.