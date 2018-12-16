San Diego man defies odds during Ohana Run

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A Clairemont man is sharing his inspirational story of survival and it's nothing short of a miracle.

Denny Magnuson was in a coma for 45 days and his family was told if he ever woke up, he would have no quality of life.

But a year later Denny is living, breathing and defying the odds.

When this year’s Ohana Run stepped off Sunday, Denny took a big leap forward.

A little more than a year ago he went in for a knee replacement, but a blood clot nearly took his life.

“He died four times that day. His heart stopped four times,” said Denny’s best friend Dale.

His prognosis wasn't good.

“[They said] if he survived, he wouldn't have neurological recovery,” said his wife Karen Magnuson. “A year later, we've proven them wrong. God has been really good.”

Denny still can't walk, but thanks to his best friend Dale, he “ran” in this year's 5k with Dale pushing and Denny in his wheelchair waving mile after mile.

“Dale has been best friend you could ask for somebody,” said Karen. “He’s been with us the whole time.

The two best friends go everywhere together, so it was natural for them to race together.

"Everybody needs a friend like that to keep motivated in life,” said Dale. “He kept saying you have no idea how many bumps are in the sidewalk until you’re in a wheelchair.”

As Denny defied the odds Sunday, he made sure they weren't last.

“Denny didn’t want to be last,” said Dale. “He hates to be last.”

As Denny shows, he isn't done yet with the course of life