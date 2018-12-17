Sentencing for man who pushed 93-year-old woman through door in Oceanside

VISTA (CNS) - A man who pushed a 93-year-old woman through a screen door and onto a concrete deck in Oceanside, leading to her death 11 days later, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday at the courthouse in Vista.
William Forrest Sutton, 69, was convicted last month of second-degree murder and elder abuse causing great bodily injury.
Judge Blaine Bowman is expected to sentence Sutton to 15 years to life in state prison.
On April 16, 2016, 93-year-old Margaret Wood went to her friend's home to get some belongings and got into an argument with Sutton, her friend's caretaker. Surveillance video of the altercation shows Sutton pushing Wood out of her friend's home, prosecutors said.
Sutton fled the senior community but was arrested the next day and charged with attempted murder, which was modified to murder upon Wood's death.
