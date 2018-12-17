Standoff with mother and baby ends in Barrio Logan

During the holiday season many families throughout San Diego have a difficult time feeding their human family members, let alone their furry companions.
It can be hard to stay within budget during the holidays, but one way to save is with your holiday meals.
Cooler Monday as tail end of a storm passes through the region. High surf through Tuesday as the storm kicks up waves.
A man who pushed a 93-year-old woman through a screen door and onto a concrete deck in Oceanside, leading to her death 11 days later, was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in state prison.
Two people suffered minor injuries and 16 people were displaced Monday morning when a fire broke out at a Lakeside apartment complex, authorities said.
REDDING, Calif. - Police in California say they will pursue criminal charges against a cleanup worker who posted photos of himself in properties destroyed in a wildfire that some are calling disrespectful.
Buying a Christmas tree is a holiday season necessity, but this year shoppers may have trouble finding one. That's because the country is dealing with a Christmas tree shortage causing an increase in prices. News 8's Abbie Alford reports from La Jolla where one business is feeling the impact.
A man who was hitting red light cameras in Encinitas with a baseball bat Saturday attacked a San Diego County sheriff's deputy who tried to stop him, authorities said.