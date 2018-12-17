Standoff with mother and baby ends in Barrio Logan - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Standoff with mother and baby ends in Barrio Logan

By Neda Iranpour, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A dramatic standoff between police and a mother with her baby comes to an end Monday morning.

Police responded to a welfare check call near South 26th Street and Newton Avenue in Barrio Logan.

When officers arrived on scene they found a woman inside a bathtub with a baby. Police say the woman grabbed a pair of scissors and held it to the baby's head and also pointed the scissors in the direction of officers.

Officers engaged in a 20-minute standoff where officers were attempting to get the woman to release the baby and the scissors. Officers finally got the woman to drop the scissors and give them custody of the child.

The child was not injured and was placed into custody of child services.

The mother was transported to a nearby hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

It is unknown what charges the mother will face.

