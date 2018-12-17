Body found in creek bed near Moonlight Beach

ENCINITAS (CNS) - A body was found in a creek bed near Moonlight State Beach Monday.



A passer-by spotted the dead person, described only as male, near the intersection of Second and West B streets in Encinitas about 9:30 a.m., according to sheriff's officials.



The county Medical Examiner's Office was called in to take custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes, Lt. Dave Perkins said.