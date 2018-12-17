Creating gingerbread traditions this holiday season - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Creating gingerbread traditions this holiday season

By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — One adorable – and delicious – holiday tradition is building and decorating gingerbread houses.

If you need help with your own gingerbread tradition, Cute Cakes Bakery & Café in Escondido has you covered.

Store manager Sara Dean and owner Jill Reilly stopped by Morning Extra to share tips for your own creations and to talk about their Christmas Gingerbread Cottage Building workshops coming up this Saturday.

