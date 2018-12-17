Friends of Balboa Park get in the holiday spirit

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Friends of Balboa Park are sprucing up the Botanical Building with their annual seasonal display of poinsettias.

The poinsettia display was initiated by the city of San Diego and assisted by an organization called 'City Beautiful of San Diego,' which was formed in the 1950s to assist with civic beautification projects throughout San Diego.



The City's budget for Balboa Park drastically declined in the 1980's and 'City Beautiful of San Diego' stepped in to fundraise for this annual floral display in 1986. City Beautiful dissolved in 2008 and Friends of Balboa Park has continued and expanded this tradition to assist with the annual seasonal floral displays in Balboa Park, including the Easter Lilies in March, Pumpkins in November and the Poinsettia Floral Display.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you for a tour of the revamped space, explaining how you can dedicate a poinsettia to a loved one as a holiday gift.

For more information, visit their website.