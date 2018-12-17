Handmade Holiday: Homemade creations for decorating - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Handmade Holiday: Homemade creations for decorating

By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Getting in the holiday spirit doesn’t have to break the bank.

Festive decorations can really put you in the mood for the impending holidays – but you don’t have to spend a lot to deck the halls.

Crafter and lifestyle expert Jillian Darlington visited Morning Extra to help everyone have a handmade holiday with supplies purchased from the Dollar Tree!

See below for pictures of Jillian’s creations.

 

 

