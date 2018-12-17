Little Italy: Sam the Cooking Guy's 'not not' tacos

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Little Italy food hall is filled with big and bold concepts. It's the perfect place for Sam the Cooking Guy.

When you are born and raised in San Diego, one is not accustomed to ordering a meatloaf taco. In fact, Sam the Cooking Guy admits that not all tacos make San Diegans confrontational but he is not budging - not one bit.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff investigated and scrutinized a "Not Not" taco.