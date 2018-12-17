City Heights: Four rescued from apartment fire caused by Christmas tree

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An apartment fire believed to have been caused by a Christmas tree sent four people to the hospital Monday night, including a five-year-old girl.

The apartment fire happened on the 4700 block of Home Avenue, near Euclid Avenue in the City Heights area.

Fire crews told News 8 the Christmas tree caught fire and generated an enormous amount of blinding black smoke that filled the apartment from ceiling to floor.

Four people were trapped inside - including the five-year-old girl. Neighbors tried to help rescue the four trapped residents, but it was the San Diego Fire Department that eventually made the rescue.

A neighbor who lives across the way called 911. "It was terrifying because I have never dealt with a fire like that, and then to know there was a baby in there. When they brought her out she was just limp. She was not moving. She wasn't anything. So hopefully she is okay. I pray that she is," said Rudie Banks.

The four victims were rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Battalion Chief Steve Salaz said, "You have to have a lot due diligence when you do put up a Christmas tree in your house. When you put lights on it you have to make sure the lights are in working order."

The Red Cross is assisting the family with housing if they need it.