City Heights: Four rescued from apartment fire caused by Christmas tree

An apartment fire believed to have been caused by a Christmas tree sent four people to the hospital Monday night, including a little girl.
What's the best Christmas present you've ever received? For some, it's an adoptive pet from Rancho Coastal Humane Society's Santa Paws program. News 8's Shannon Handy checks in on how one special puppy is doing since last year's delivery.
Pictures of a San Diego lifeguard's daring rescue at Sunset Cliffs this weekend lit up social media.
Community members are raising concerns that a notorious local high school shooter could soon get out of prison. Charles "Andy" Williams was just 15 years old when he opened fire at Santana High School on March 5, 2001.
The Little Italy food hall is filled with big and bold concepts. It's the perfect place for Sam the Cooking Guy.
Cooler Monday as tail end of a storm passes through the region. High surf through Tuesday as the storm kicks up waves.
The San Diego Airport Authority announced Monday that the Pacific Highway Economy parking lot will permanently close to the public the day after Christmas.
A federal report released Monday provides a possible glimmer of hope for the homeless crisis that has gripped many cities up and down the West Coast.
Getting in the holiday spirit doesn’t have to break the bank. Festive decorations can really put you in the mood for the impending holidays – but you don’t have to spend a lot to deck the halls.