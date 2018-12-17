City Heights: Four rescued from apartment fire caused by Christm - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

City Heights: Four rescued from apartment fire caused by Christmas tree

By CBS News 8 Team
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An apartment fire believed to have been caused by a Christmas tree sent four people to the hospital Monday night, including a little girl. 

The apartment fire happened on the 4700 block of Home Avenue, near Euclid Avenue in the City Heights area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available. 

