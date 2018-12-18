Outpouring of support for Mountain View family facing crisis

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Since News 8 first aired their story last Friday, an Army veteran fighting stage four cancer, his pregnant wife and their two children have received an overwhelming amount of support from the community after their home was burglarized.

Adrian Ortega continues to be in the hospital as he recovers from surgery to remove the cancer. Over the weekend, he received letters, prayers and donations. On Monday morning, police located his stolen 2006 Acura RSX Matte.

In a message to the San Diego community, Adrian said:

“Hello everyone. My name Adrian Ortega. I know I am not in the greatest condition right now, but eventually I will get there and that is with everyone’s help.”

Adrian’s wife, Jessica Tolentino who is pregnant with the couple’s third child, continues to be at his bedside. Their other two children remain with relatives.

“Having people be so sweet and nice, it restored our faith in humanity,” said Jessica. It’s a faith she almost lost a week ago when her family’s home was broken into by thieves who stole the family’s car, important documents, Christmas presents, money, Adrian’s chemo medications and his Army memorabilia.

The thieves even took the family’s diapers for the new baby.

The San Diego community, since learning about the family’s story, has poured out their support. “We are thankful. I can’t tell you how thankful we are,” said Jessica.

This past Saturday, Chopper the biker therapy dog visited Adrian at the Keiser hospital where he is receiving treatment, and Chick-fil-A also donated toys.

Jessica told News 8 she received nearly 100 emails filled with prayers. Prayers that Jessica said have not gone unanswered. “It’s amazing how many people care about someone’s family that is not theirs. Thank you so much everyone. I hope to see everyone out in the streets of San Diego.”

Police have not made any arrests, but the Ortegas hope evidence from the recovered car will help track the suspects.

Adrian hopes to be released by the end of the week from the hospital to spend Christmas at home with his family.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family or to contact Jessica directly, you can email her at: Jestolen11@yahoo.com.

