Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75

A 23-year-old man was arrested following a confrontation in Spring Valley during which he allegedly bit a sheriff's deputy's arm, causing minor injuries, authorities said Tuesday.
High surf begins to ease later Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will begin to warm as high pressure strengthens.
Four people, including a child, were hospitalized with injuries from smoke inhalation from a fire caused by the child lighting a candle too close to a Christmas tree in an apartment building in City Heights, authorities said.
A man accused of leading Border Patrol agents on a high-speed pursuit that ended with a crash on Interstate 8 in Boulevard, killing three of the suspected undocumented immigrants riding in his truck and injuring seven others, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the courthouse in El Cajon.
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is set to unveil an underground transportation tunnel on Tuesday that could move people faster than subways.
Since News 8 first aired their story last Friday, an Army veteran fighting stage four cancer, his pregnant wife and their two children have received an overwhelming amount of support from the community after their home was burglarized.
Pictures of a San Diego lifeguard's daring rescue at Sunset Cliffs this weekend lit up social media.
A young boy was hospitalized on Monday after being struck by a vehicle and sustaining a serious injury to his left leg, police said.
One by one, U.S. Magistrate Judge William Gallo called the names of 14 defendants who were charged with entering the country illegally. Defense attorneys told him the government had already deported them to Mexico, making it impossible for them to appear.
What's the best Christmas present you've ever received? For some, it's an adoptive pet from Rancho Coastal Humane Society's Santa Paws program. News 8's Shannon Handy checks in on how one special puppy is doing since last year's delivery.