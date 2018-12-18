San Diego’s minimum wage will increase to $12 on Jan. 1

SAN DIEGO – Under a city ordinance, the minimum wage for workers within the City of San Diego will increase to $12 an hour.

This is the final phase of the minimum wage increase, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2019.

Mayor Faulconer signed the Minimum Wage Implementation Ordinance back in 2016, which includes enforcement and compliance provisions.

The ordinance applies to all industries and businesses and there are no exemptions.

This is how the regulation currently stands:

Businesses Subject to Ordinance

The new ordinance applies to the hours worked within the geographic boundaries of the City of San Diego.

The new ordinance applies to all employees who work at least two hours within the geographic boundaries of the City of San Diego in any given week throughout the year.

Minimum Wage

The minimum rate of pay increases to account for inflation each year starting on January 1, 2019.

Earned Sick Leave

Employers are required to provide a minimum of 5 days of Earned Sick Leave either upfront, or accrued at a rate of at least 1 hour for every 30 hours worked.

The Earned Sick Leave pay rate is required to be the same as the regular pay rate.

An employer may cap the use of Earned Sick Leave at 40 or more hours within a benefit year.

Unused Earned Sick Leave must be allowed to roll over from one year to the next, and cannot be capped at less than 80 hours.

Employers are not required to pay out unused Earned Sick Leave when a term of employment ends.

This requirement is not in addition to the State-mandated 3 days, but will satisfy the State requirement.

Other forms of paid time off may be substituted for Earned Sick Leave as long as they may be used as Earned Sick Leave.

An employer may comply with the Earned Sick Leave requirement through an agreement to provide greater paid time off benefits as calculated using an alternative methodology.

Enforcement & Penalties

An employee may file a complaint with the City, which has the authority to assess penalties, and/or bring a cause of action against an employer in a court of competent jurisdiction to enforce the ordinance and may be entitled to back wages, damages, and legal fee recovery.

Each day a wage below minimum wage is paid constitutes a separate and distinct violation.

Each day the earned sick leave requirements aren’t met constitutes a separate and distinct violation.

The same type of violation affecting multiple employees is counted as multiple violations.

The penalty for the first violation is between $500 and $1,000, and the minimum and maximum penalties are increased by 50% for each subsequent violation.

Penalties for first-time offenders are limited to $10,000 for each type of violation.

Failure to provide notice and/or post as required by the ordinance subjects an employer to a penalty of $500 for each employee up to $2,000.

If a person believes an employer is violating the ordinance, they are encouraged to file a complaint, in writing, with the Minimum Wage Program.

For more information, visit their website.