Grand opening celebration for new fire station in Pine Valley

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A new, long-awaited fire station in the East County is ready to sound its sirens.



County and fire officials broke ground on the $8.2 million fire station project in a special ceremony Tuesday morning.



The new station will be two stories and more than 13,000 square feet, which is twice the size of the current facility. The new fire station replaces one which was built in 1974.

The new structure now offers three and a half double bays for fire trucks, individual sleeping quarters for 15, a kitchen, a dayroom, a fitness room and lobby/reception area.

County Fire Station 44 is expected to serve Pine Valley for the next 50 years and will also support the communities of Descanso, Mt. Laguna and Boulevard.

County officials say the station is expected to be completed by the end of next month.

