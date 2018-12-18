FlixBus: Freeway shooting leaves at least one wounded in West L.A.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A bus was struck by gunfire Tuesday on the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway, sending one person to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening and causing a traffic nightmare for scores of motorists.

The shooting occurred on the westbound side of the freeway around Fairfax Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. A window on the driver's side of the FlixBus was shattered.

The bus driver came to a stop on the transition road from the westbound 10 Freeway to the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway. One passenger, described only as a young woman, was taken to a hospital, but her injuries were not considered major, a CHP officer told reporters at the scene. According to KNX Newsradio, the victim was cut by broken glass.

Media reports indicated that the FlixBus was traveling from downtown Los Angeles to Oakland, and there were 34 people aboard.

The CHP closed the westbound 10 Freeway between Fairfax Avenue and Robertson Boulevard to search for evidence, such as bullet casings, causing a major backup on the heavily traveled freeway. The transition road from the 10 to the 405 was also closed.

The westbound 10 was reopened about 3:20 p.m. and the transition road about 30 minutes later.

FlixBus offers service between Los Angeles and destinations including Phoenix, San Diego, Sacramento and San Francisco.