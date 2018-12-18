Cabrillo National Monument will increase entrance fee and fee-free days in 2019

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Cabrillo National Monument on Tuesday announced it would increase its entrance fee beginning January 1, 2019.

Currently there is a $15 per vehicle, $7 per person, $10 per motorcycle fee to enter Cabrillo. Starting January 1st, the fee per vehicle will increase to $20, $10 per person and $15 per motorcycle.

The Cabrillo National Monument park-specific annual pass will increase from $30 to $35, at the start of the new year. The pass will continue to offer unlimited entry to the park for 12 months.

The increase entrance fees at national parks across the country will help raise additional revenue to address the $11.6 billion in deferred maintenance across the system of 418 parks, historic and cultural sites, and monuments.

National Park Service Entrance Fee by Park

One hundred percent of the revenue from the fee increases will remain in the National Park Service with at least 80 percent of the money staying in Cabrillo National Monument.

In addition to the fee change, Cabrillo National Monument will waive its entrance fee on five days in 2019.

The five entrance fee-free days for 2019 will be: