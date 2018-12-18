Linda Vista sandwich shop shooting leaves one injured

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gunfire that erupted during a fight among a small group of teenagers outside a Linda Vista sandwich shop late Tuesday afternoon shattered a window at the business, leaving a bystander injured by flying glass, authorities reported.

The shooting in the 7600 block of Linda Vista Road was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Officers responding to the fracas took a juvenile suspect into custody, San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle said. The rest of the youths who had been involved in the fight remained outstanding in the early evening, he said.

The extent of the victim's injury was not immediately clear, according to Buttle.