Teen accused of multiple sexual assaults in San Diego County

An 18-year-old man, identified as Seth Roberts, was arrested for allegedly committing multiple sexual assaults in San Diego County, according to authorities.
Gunfire that erupted during a fight among a small group of teenagers outside a Linda Vista sandwich shop late Tuesday afternoon shattered a window at the business, leaving a bystander injured by flying glass, authorities reported.
High winds in Santa Barbara County prompted another delay Tuesday in the planned launch of a rocket carrying a reconnaissance satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Cabrillo National Monument on Tuesday announced it would increase its entrance fee beginning January 1, 2019.
A man accused of leading Border Patrol agents on a high-speed pursuit that ended with a crash on Interstate 8 in Boulevard, killing three of the suspected undocumented immigrants riding in his truck and injuring seven others, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving causing injury.
A man accused of leading Border Patrol agents on a high-speed pursuit that ended with a crash on Interstate 8 in Boulevard, killing three of the suspected undocumented immigrants riding in his truck and injuring seven others, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving causing injury.
A bus was struck by gunfire Tuesday on the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway, sending one person to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening and causing a traffic nightmare for scores of motorists.
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is set to unveil an underground transportation tunnel on Tuesday that could move people faster than subways.
The asylum claims of six Hondurans were accepted for processing Tuesday, ending a 17-hour standoff involving U.S. authorities, the migrants and two U.S. lawmakers supporting them on a tiny piece of American soil at the country's border with Mexico.
A new, long-awaited fire station in the East County is ready to sound its sirens. County and fire officials broke ground on the $8.2 million fire station project in a special ceremony Tuesday morning.