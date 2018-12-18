Teen accused of multiple sexual assaults in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – An 18-year-old man, identified as Seth Roberts, was arrested for allegedly committing multiple sexual assaults in San Diego County, according to authorities.

San Diego police on Tuesday said the suspect would identified himself as "Seth" to young females and befriended them by telling them he was from out-of-state. He would then allegedly sexually assault them with a weapon.

Roberts’ alleged crimes occurred between early October and late November of 2018. Investigators said three of the crimes occurred at the following locations: 1) 3200 Summit Meadow Rd, 2) 2000 Reed Avenue, 3) 1000 Kostner Drive.

Seth Roberts is described as a white male, 18 years old, 5'7", about 143lbs, with short dirty blonde hair, clean shaven, who frequently wore a black and white beanie, and traveled via skateboard.

The San Diego Police Department said that based on the circumstances of all the cases, the San Diego Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is looking for any additional sexual assault victims or persons with information.

Anyone with information on similar cases involving Seth Roberts is asked to call the SDPD's Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

He remains in custody and his bail was set at $1,250,000.