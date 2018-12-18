Project Gabriel: Trumpeter spreads the joy of music

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A San Diego man is on a mission to bring joy to the world through the sound of his trumpet.

In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to St. Paul’s Cathedral to hear Ken Fitzgerald’s high notes and everything in between. Fitzgerald began playing the trumpet when he was eight years old.

Fitzgerald said he is not sure if God asked him to do it, but his goal is to play his trumpet in every church with an organ in San Diego County.

He named his mission, Project Gabriel – after the angel who delivered God’s message through the sound of a trumpet. He will play in front of any crowd for free.

One of Fitzgerald’s regular sidekicks is Martin Green from St. Paul’s Cathedral. Martin said if you are looking for an organ with pipes, then his has almost 5,000 of them!

Ken Fitzgerald is also an attorney who once famously defended the San Diego chicken in a trademark infringement case.

If your church has an organ and wants to hear Ken play, click here!