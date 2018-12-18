In Cahoots: Patrons start petition to save San Diego bar

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An iconic San Diego bar has announced it is closing its doors.

Due to the building being sold, In Cahoots in Mission Valley will shut down at the end of the month.

But there are some people trying to save it.

In Cahoots, has been around for 26 years and, for some, it's a staple in San Diego. Its dance floor has seen its share of boots and dance moves, but it’s also been a therapeutic meeting place for survivors of the Route 91 mass shooting.

"It’s gotten people through some really hard times,” said Morgan Murtaugh. "Lifelong friendships have been made."

Murtaugh has been going there for five years.

But the country bar and restaurant has been around much longer than that. It opened back in 1992 in Mission Valley - a place it’s called home ever since.

"In Cahoots is way more than a bar and a restaurant - it’s a community and we love this place,” said Murtaugh.

Murtaugh, a former congressional candidate, loves it so much she's trying to save it.

Over the weekend, management was informed the building and surrounding property had been sold -and In Cahoots wasn't offered a new lease.

Their last day of business is slated to be New Year's Eve.

With just two weeks left, Murtaugh started a petition on change.org.

As of Wednesday evening, it had more than 2,300 signatures.

"The point of the petition is to show the current owner how much this place means to so many people and to maybe influence them into selling to someone who will keep In Cahoots open,” said Murtaugh.

In a statement, In Cahoots General Manager Gary Martin told News 8 in part: “It's a sad time for our amazing employees and customers,” adding that they're hoping to reopen someplace else.

In the meantime, they're holding on to all those memories created here.

Since last year's Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 festival, survivors gather weekly at In Cahoots for therapy sessions.

Others have met there and gotten married.

It is a place - Murtaugh says - is worth fighting for.

"We don't know what's gonna happen, but we are not gonna lose our hope,” she said.

If you'd like to sign the petition, click here.

Meanwhile, the manager is actively looking for a new place.

Iconic San Diego bar #InCahoots is closing! At 5, what people are trying to do to save it @CBS8 @news8 pic.twitter.com/2271DlW2SQ — Shannon Handy (@ShannonNews8) December 19, 2018