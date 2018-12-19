San Diego military families shop at USO's Giving Tree

High surf will continue at the coast through Friday. Temperatures will begin to warm as high pressure strengthens by midweek.
Christmas came early for some San Diego military families as the USO San Diego hosted its annual Giving Tree event.
An investigation is underway Tuesday night after a man was found face-down in a Whirlpool hot tub in Mira Mesa, San Diego police told News 8.
Elon Musk unveiled his underground transportation tunnel on Tuesday, allowing reporters and invited guests to take some of the first rides in the revolutionary albeit bumpy subterranean tube — the tech entrepreneur's answer to what he calls "soul-destroying traffic."
An 18-year-old identified as Seth Roberts, was arrested for allegedly committing multiple sexual assaults in San Diego County, according to authorities.
High winds in Santa Barbara County prompted another delay Tuesday in the planned launch of a rocket carrying a reconnaissance satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base.
A doctor who owns an Irvine urgent care facility was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegally distributing opioids, including some prescribed to a man charged with running over and killing an off-duty Costa Mesa fire captain riding his bicycle in Mission Viejo.
An iconic San Diego bar has announced it is closing its doors. Due to the building being sold, In Cahoots in Mission Valley will shut down at the end of the month. But there are some people trying to save it.