San Diego military families shop at USO's Giving Tree

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Christmas came early for some San Diego military families as the USO San Diego hosted its annual Giving Tree event.

The annual event gives military families the chance to pick out gifts for their kids and have them wrapped in Santa’s workshop.

Petty Officer First Class Ron Passmore became overcome with emotion Tuesday night after shopping for his two and seven-year-olds. “Such an amazing experience. I feel so fortunate, oh my God! You never know how well you will be able to provide a Christmas for kids.”

Passmore has been deployed nine times and has missed Christmas in past years.

All the toys at Tuesday’s event were donated by the San Diego community. Last year, 7,200 toys were given away during the USO’s Annual Giving Tree.

“Having that magic, especially in the eyes of both adults and the kids – it makes it all worth [it]. [It] melts your heart. It really brings home what the spirit of giving is all about,” said Lorin Stewart, USO San Diego CEO.

There are still two more nights scheduled for the USO Giving Tree event.

