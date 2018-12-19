Man wounded in apparent drive-by shooting in Spring Valley

A man was hospitalized Wednesday but was expected to survive following a shooting in the La Presa area of Spring Valley, authorities said.
San Diego State will face Ohio in the Frisco Bowl on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas, in a matchup of teams going in opposite direction.
Afternoon temperatures higher Wednesday, continuing through Thursday. Gusty offshore winds will warm and dry the coast and inland.
Christmas came early for some San Diego military families as the USO San Diego hosted its annual Giving Tree event.
An investigation is underway Tuesday night after a man was found face-down in a Whirlpool hot tub in Mira Mesa, San Diego police told News 8.
Elon Musk unveiled his underground transportation tunnel on Tuesday, allowing reporters and invited guests to take some of the first rides in the revolutionary albeit bumpy subterranean tube — the tech entrepreneur's answer to what he calls "soul-destroying traffic."
An 18-year-old identified as Seth Roberts, was arrested for allegedly committing multiple sexual assaults in San Diego County, according to authorities.
High winds in Santa Barbara County prompted another delay Tuesday in the planned launch of a rocket carrying a reconnaissance satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base.