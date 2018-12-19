Man wounded in apparent drive-by shooting in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - A man was hospitalized Wednesday but was expected to survive following a shooting in the La Presa area of Spring Valley, authorities said.



Dispatchers received reports around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday of a shooting near the intersection of Jamacha Boulevard and Grand Avenue, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Mike Rand said.



Deputies responded to the area and found a man lying in the street suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Rand said.



The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.



The victim was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Rand said.



No suspect descriptions were immediately available.