Bus crash in University City sends dozens of children to hospital

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A dozen students were hospitalized Wednesday following a crash involving a car and a school bus in the University City area, authorities said.



The crash involving a school bus and an Infiniti sedan happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Genesee Avenue just north of State Route 52, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

CHP told News 8 a woman in her 70s was driving the Infiniti sedan that slammed into the back of the school bus. They believe a medical condition may have been the reason for the crash.



Thirty-two students were on the bus at the time of the crash, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said, adding that 12 were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

News 8's Amanda Shotsky reports from Scripps La Jolla where 12 students were taken with unknown injuries, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.

It wasn't immediately clear if the Infiniti driver suffered any injuries in the crash.

The school bus was on its way to University City High School, according to San Diego police.



CHP Officers shut down the on-ramp from westbound SR-52 to northbound Genesee Avenue during the crash investigation and cleanup.

Parents of @UCHSASB students involved in bus accident can meet up with kids at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla pic.twitter.com/Z1FOk1ZTQB — Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) December 19, 2018

#UPDATE 38 students from @UCHSASB checked out for minor injuries @ScrippsHealth in La Jolla after school bus is hit pic.twitter.com/f5rHGb29ku — Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) December 19, 2018

San Diego police tells us the school bus was on its way to UC High School. Many of the teenagers on board were complaining of aches, no major injuries reported. But fire crews wanted to take all students to the hospital as a precaution. @CBS8 @news8 @DeskEight #UniversityCity pic.twitter.com/0pQE81ZGoz — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) December 19, 2018

Chp tells us a woman in her 70s was driving this silver car that slammed into the back of the school bus. Both were going about 2 to 3 mph north on Genessee. They believe a medical condition may have been the reason for the crash. @CBS8 @news8 @DeskEight pic.twitter.com/WRtQwEtTjD — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) December 19, 2018

UPDATE from SDPD: 11 students were initially taken by ambulance and now fire crews have decided to take about 30 more students to the hospital as a precaution. @CBS8 @new8 @DeskEight #UniversityCity pic.twitter.com/zqBz9FbOfx — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) December 19, 2018





