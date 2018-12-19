Bus crash in University City sends dozens of children to hospita - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bus crash in University City sends dozens of children to hospital

By CBS News 8 Team
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A dozen students were hospitalized Wednesday following a crash involving a car and a school bus in the University City area, authorities said.

The crash involving a school bus and an Infiniti sedan happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Genesee Avenue just north of State Route 52, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

CHP told News 8 a woman in her 70s was driving the Infiniti sedan that slammed into the back of the school bus. They believe a medical condition may have been the reason for the crash.

Thirty-two students were on the bus at the time of the crash, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said, adding that 12 were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

News 8's Amanda Shotsky reports from Scripps La Jolla where 12 students were taken with unknown injuries, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.

It wasn't immediately clear if the Infiniti driver suffered any injuries in the crash.

The school bus was on its way to University City High School, according to San Diego police.

CHP Officers shut down the on-ramp from westbound SR-52 to northbound Genesee Avenue during the crash investigation and cleanup.

